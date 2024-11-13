iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paul Merchants Ltd Board Meeting

986
(3.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Paul Merchants CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 General Update - Board meeting held today 13.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Appointment of Ms. Tejinder Kaur (DIN:00512377) as Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and other allied matters Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 312023 2. take-up all allied and other matters. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 along with the Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held Today 13.02.2024-Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held Today 13.02.2024 - Appointment of Independent Directors, Approval of Postal Ballot Notice for appointment of Independent Directors, Completion of term of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Paul Merchants: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Paul Merchants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.