|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024 Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 General Update - Board meeting held today 13.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Tejinder Kaur (DIN:00512377) as Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and other allied matters Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today 16.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Paul Merchants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 312023 2. take-up all allied and other matters. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 along with the Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held Today 13.02.2024-Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held Today 13.02.2024 - Appointment of Independent Directors, Approval of Postal Ballot Notice for appointment of Independent Directors, Completion of term of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.