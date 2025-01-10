To the Members of Paushak Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Paushak Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder,andwehavefulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Government Grant/Subsidy received: Government Grant has been presented at fair value in balance sheet as deferred income. Capital Grant/Subsidy received by the Company from the government for investment in Property, Plant and Equipment. We have tested the underlying data and assumptions used in determination of fair value and have tested mathematical accuracy of relevant figures presented. We have reviewed the provisional eligibility certificate issued by the government to check the recognition measurement as per Ind AS 20. We have reviewed the accounting treatment adopted by the Company in respect to government grant received as per Ind AS 20. 2. Valuation of investments: The Company has investments amounting to INR 22,306.56 lakhs in quoted shares, unquoted shares, AIF and Mutual Funds valued on ‘Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income or ‘Fair Value through P&L, as applicable, in accordance with related Accounting Standard. The Company measures fair values using the fair value hierarchy (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), which reflects the significance of the inputs used making the measurements. We assessed the design and implementation of controls over valuation and existence of investments. For the fair valuation models, we understood and assessed the methodology used. We tested the underlying data and assumptions used in the determination of the fair value. Testing the mathematical accuracy of the discounted incash flow projections. Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosure in the inter alia are cash flow projections, growth rate, sensitivities. Key inputs used in the valuation of above investments statements including key assumptions and financial terminaI value, discount rate, quoted market rate of such investee entities investments, etc. The valuation of these unquoted shares is important to our audit as it is highly dependent on estimates (various assumptions and techniques used) which contain assumptions that are not directly observable in the market. Given the inherent subjectivity in the valuation of the above investments, relative significance of these investments to the financial statements and the nature and extent of audit procedures involved, we determined this to be a key audit matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we report in "Annexure 1", a statement on the mattersspecifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2". g. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements Refer Note 31B on Contingent Liabilities to the financial statements; (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; (iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. (v) As stated in Note 31T to the financial statements: (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Company has not declared or paid any interim dividend during the year and until the date of this report.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in compliance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintainingitsbooksofaccountforthefinancialyear ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Haribhakti & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.103523W / W100048

cellpadding=2> Yash Bhatt Partner Place: Vadodara Membership No.117745 Date: May 3, 2024 UDIN: 24117745BKBOYT8208

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Paushak Limited ("the Company") on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024] Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee), disclosed in the Ind AS financial the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) The Company has not obtained any sanctioned working capital limit during the year, from banks and/or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence sub-clauses (a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) and relevant provisions of sub-clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company made investments in Mutual Funds during the year. The terms and conditions of these investments are not prejudicial to the companys interests. (iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. Hence the provisions of section 185 of the Act is not applicable on the Company. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of the investments made.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and rules thereunder. We have broadly reviewed such records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, in all cases during the year.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues outstanding with respect to provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, GST, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Statement of Disputed Dues

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Gujarat VAT Act, 2003 VAT demand 2.55 F.Y 2006-07 Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Vadodara, Gujarat

(viii) We have not come across any transaction which were previously not recorded in the books of account of the Company that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not obtain any money by way of term loans during the year and there were no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have, been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary associate or joint venture as definedunder the Act. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable (x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public issue offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management. (b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report. (c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report. (xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) All transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financialstatements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without having a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of IndiaAct, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 ("Directions") by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of informationaccompanyingtheIndAS financialstatements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of this audit report and that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to section 135(5) of the said Act. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) Since the Company is not required to prepare Consolidated financial statements, clause 3 (xxi) is not applicable.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Paushak Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Paushak Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included financialcontrolswithreferencetofinancial the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements statements is a process designed to provide reasonable ACompanys internalfinancialcontrolwithreferenceto financial preparation of financial assuranceregarding the reliability of financial accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance accuratelyandfairlyreflect that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to futureperiodsaresubjecttotheriskthattheinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

