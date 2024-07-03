iifl-logo-icon 1
Paushak Ltd Share Price

4,974.95
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,993.2
  • Day's High4,993.2
  • 52 Wk High6,385
  • Prev. Close4,993.2
  • Day's Low4,904.05
  • 52 Wk Low 4,464
  • Turnover (lac)10.49
  • P/E27.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,417.11
  • EPS182.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,533.34
  • Div. Yield0.4
Paushak Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4,993.2

Prev. Close

4,993.2

Turnover(Lac.)

10.49

Day's High

4,993.2

Day's Low

4,904.05

52 Week's High

6,385

52 Week's Low

4,464

Book Value

1,417.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,533.34

P/E

27.29

EPS

182.99

Divi. Yield

0.4

Paushak Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Paushak Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Paushak Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.84%

Foreign: 0.83%

Indian: 66.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 32.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paushak Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

405.04

350.61

302.48

268.58

Net Worth

408.12

353.69

305.56

271.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

150.09

140.99

137.9

104.74

yoy growth (%)

6.45

2.24

31.65

44.82

Raw materials

-29.77

-34.1

-45.41

-37.29

As % of sales

19.83

24.18

32.93

35.6

Employee costs

-21.53

-19.99

-21.3

-14.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.27

51.58

42.95

28.86

Depreciation

-9.02

-4.95

-4.38

-3.38

Tax paid

-12.66

-14.29

-10.46

-7.39

Working capital

9.84

-5.6

-2.14

12.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.45

2.24

31.65

44.82

Op profit growth

7.45

17.86

46.44

137.7

EBIT growth

-2.51

20

48.57

104.3

Net profit growth

0.84

6.83

62.6

96.21

Paushak Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paushak Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chirayu R Amin

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Udit C Amin

Whole Time Director & CEO

Abhijit A Joshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Atul Patel

Independent Director

Roopa Patel

Independent Director

Tushar Arvindbhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sagar Gandhi

Independent Director

Tanujbhai M Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paushak Ltd

Summary

Paushak Limited established in May, 1972, is part of the Alembic Group having a legacy of more than 115 years. Alembic Limited, the first company of Alembic Group, was established in 1907 in Vadodara, Gujarat, India and is the oldest Pharmaceutical Company in India.Paushak Limited is Indias largest Phosgene based Specialty chemical manufacturer with core competencies in Isocyanates, Chloroformates, Carbamoyl Chlorides, Carbamates, Protecting agents etc. Paushak si an India-based dealing in Speciality Chemicals Business.The Company is engaged in the production of phosgene gas and phosgene-based specialty chemicals/ intermediates. Its products include isocyanates, chloroformates, carbamoyl chlorides, substituted urea, acid chlorides, carbonates, carbamates and others. These chemicals are used in diverse fields, such as pesticides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, plastics and perfumeries. Paushak has proven track record of production & safe handling of Phosgene & its derivatives for ~55 years while running its operations at its site at Panchmahal district near to Vadodara, Gujarat, India since 1979. The site is Responsible Care certified where Paushak operates state of the art Phosgene Plant of 14400 MT/Year with global benchmarks for operational efficiencies, process safety including EHS with additional downstream multipurpose Phosgene derivatives plants. The Company undertakes toll/contract manufacturing for phosgenation to produce carbamoyl chloride, isocyanate, choloformate and urea.
Company FAQs

What is the Paushak Ltd share price today?

The Paushak Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4974.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paushak Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paushak Ltd is ₹1533.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paushak Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paushak Ltd is 27.29 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paushak Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paushak Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paushak Ltd is ₹4464 and ₹6385 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paushak Ltd?

Paushak Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.81%, 3 Years at -22.16%, 1 Year at -18.11%, 6 Month at -14.25%, 3 Month at -7.87% and 1 Month at -4.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paushak Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paushak Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.97 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 32.69 %

