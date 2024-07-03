SectorChemicals
Open₹4,993.2
Prev. Close₹4,993.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.49
Day's High₹4,993.2
Day's Low₹4,904.05
52 Week's High₹6,385
52 Week's Low₹4,464
Book Value₹1,417.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,533.34
P/E27.29
EPS182.99
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
405.04
350.61
302.48
268.58
Net Worth
408.12
353.69
305.56
271.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
150.09
140.99
137.9
104.74
yoy growth (%)
6.45
2.24
31.65
44.82
Raw materials
-29.77
-34.1
-45.41
-37.29
As % of sales
19.83
24.18
32.93
35.6
Employee costs
-21.53
-19.99
-21.3
-14.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
50.27
51.58
42.95
28.86
Depreciation
-9.02
-4.95
-4.38
-3.38
Tax paid
-12.66
-14.29
-10.46
-7.39
Working capital
9.84
-5.6
-2.14
12.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.45
2.24
31.65
44.82
Op profit growth
7.45
17.86
46.44
137.7
EBIT growth
-2.51
20
48.57
104.3
Net profit growth
0.84
6.83
62.6
96.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chirayu R Amin
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Udit C Amin
Whole Time Director & CEO
Abhijit A Joshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Atul Patel
Independent Director
Roopa Patel
Independent Director
Tushar Arvindbhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sagar Gandhi
Independent Director
Tanujbhai M Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paushak Ltd
Summary
Paushak Limited established in May, 1972, is part of the Alembic Group having a legacy of more than 115 years. Alembic Limited, the first company of Alembic Group, was established in 1907 in Vadodara, Gujarat, India and is the oldest Pharmaceutical Company in India.Paushak Limited is Indias largest Phosgene based Specialty chemical manufacturer with core competencies in Isocyanates, Chloroformates, Carbamoyl Chlorides, Carbamates, Protecting agents etc. Paushak si an India-based dealing in Speciality Chemicals Business.The Company is engaged in the production of phosgene gas and phosgene-based specialty chemicals/ intermediates. Its products include isocyanates, chloroformates, carbamoyl chlorides, substituted urea, acid chlorides, carbonates, carbamates and others. These chemicals are used in diverse fields, such as pesticides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, plastics and perfumeries. Paushak has proven track record of production & safe handling of Phosgene & its derivatives for ~55 years while running its operations at its site at Panchmahal district near to Vadodara, Gujarat, India since 1979. The site is Responsible Care certified where Paushak operates state of the art Phosgene Plant of 14400 MT/Year with global benchmarks for operational efficiencies, process safety including EHS with additional downstream multipurpose Phosgene derivatives plants. The Company undertakes toll/contract manufacturing for phosgenation to produce carbamoyl chloride, isocyanate, choloformate and urea.
The Paushak Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4974.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paushak Ltd is ₹1533.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paushak Ltd is 27.29 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paushak Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paushak Ltd is ₹4464 and ₹6385 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Paushak Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.81%, 3 Years at -22.16%, 1 Year at -18.11%, 6 Month at -14.25%, 3 Month at -7.87% and 1 Month at -4.52%.
