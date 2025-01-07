Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
150.09
140.99
137.9
104.74
yoy growth (%)
6.45
2.24
31.65
44.82
Raw materials
-29.77
-34.1
-45.41
-37.29
As % of sales
19.83
24.18
32.93
35.6
Employee costs
-21.53
-19.99
-21.3
-14.41
As % of sales
14.34
14.18
15.44
13.75
Other costs
-44.57
-36.43
-28.37
-23.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.69
25.84
20.57
22.72
Operating profit
54.22
50.46
42.81
29.23
OPM
36.12
35.78
31.04
27.9
Depreciation
-9.02
-4.95
-4.38
-3.38
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.04
-0.07
-0.09
Other income
5.14
6.13
4.59
3.11
Profit before tax
50.27
51.58
42.95
28.86
Taxes
-12.66
-14.29
-10.46
-7.39
Tax rate
-25.19
-27.7
-24.35
-25.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.61
37.29
32.49
21.47
Exceptional items
0
0
2.41
0
Net profit
37.61
37.29
34.91
21.47
yoy growth (%)
0.84
6.83
62.6
96.21
NPM
25.05
26.45
25.31
20.49
