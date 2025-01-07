iifl-logo-icon 1
Paushak Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,933.95
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:13:00 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

150.09

140.99

137.9

104.74

yoy growth (%)

6.45

2.24

31.65

44.82

Raw materials

-29.77

-34.1

-45.41

-37.29

As % of sales

19.83

24.18

32.93

35.6

Employee costs

-21.53

-19.99

-21.3

-14.41

As % of sales

14.34

14.18

15.44

13.75

Other costs

-44.57

-36.43

-28.37

-23.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.69

25.84

20.57

22.72

Operating profit

54.22

50.46

42.81

29.23

OPM

36.12

35.78

31.04

27.9

Depreciation

-9.02

-4.95

-4.38

-3.38

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.04

-0.07

-0.09

Other income

5.14

6.13

4.59

3.11

Profit before tax

50.27

51.58

42.95

28.86

Taxes

-12.66

-14.29

-10.46

-7.39

Tax rate

-25.19

-27.7

-24.35

-25.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.61

37.29

32.49

21.47

Exceptional items

0

0

2.41

0

Net profit

37.61

37.29

34.91

21.47

yoy growth (%)

0.84

6.83

62.6

96.21

NPM

25.05

26.45

25.31

20.49

