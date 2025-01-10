Paushak Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
405.04
350.61
302.48
268.58
Net Worth
408.12
353.69
305.56
271.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.12
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.81
38.34
33.54
29.51
Total Liabilities
452.93
392.03
339.22
301.17
Fixed Assets
181.09
155.39
154.45
119.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
223.07
181.66
151.35
154.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0.62
0.49
0.47
Networking Capital
47
53.42
32.48
26.91
Inventories
21.77
22.74
18.98
13.79
Inventory Days
46.15
35.69
Sundry Debtors
50.68
52.48
39.73
32.92
Debtor Days
96.61
85.21
Other Current Assets
3.63
1.53
1.55
8.26
Sundry Creditors
-15.91
-15.36
-18.49
-11.05
Creditor Days
44.96
28.6
Other Current Liabilities
-13.17
-7.96
-9.29
-17.01
Cash
1.11
0.95
0.45
0.58
Total Assets
452.94
392.04
339.22
301.19
