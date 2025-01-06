iifl-logo-icon 1
Paushak Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,896
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paushak Ltd

Paushak FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.27

51.58

42.95

28.86

Depreciation

-9.02

-4.95

-4.38

-3.38

Tax paid

-12.66

-14.29

-10.46

-7.39

Working capital

9.84

-5.6

-2.14

12.99

Other operating items

Operating

38.42

26.73

25.97

31.07

Capital expenditure

104.53

15.15

12.38

5.16

Free cash flow

142.95

41.88

38.35

36.23

Equity raised

533.44

455.44

299.03

169.22

Investing

-2.86

-9.15

110.06

19.81

Financing

0.12

0

-0.57

0.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.96

Net in cash

673.66

488.18

446.87

226.83

