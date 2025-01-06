Paushak Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
50.27
51.58
42.95
28.86
Depreciation
-9.02
-4.95
-4.38
-3.38
Tax paid
-12.66
-14.29
-10.46
-7.39
Working capital
9.84
-5.6
-2.14
12.99
Other operating items
Operating
38.42
26.73
25.97
31.07
Capital expenditure
104.53
15.15
12.38
5.16
Free cash flow
142.95
41.88
38.35
36.23
Equity raised
533.44
455.44
299.03
169.22
Investing
-2.86
-9.15
110.06
19.81
Financing
0.12
0
-0.57
0.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.96
Net in cash
673.66
488.18
446.87
226.83
