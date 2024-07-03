iifl-logo-icon 1
Paushak Ltd Company Summary

4,785
(-1.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Paushak Ltd Summary

Paushak Limited established in May, 1972, is part of the Alembic Group having a legacy of more than 115 years. Alembic Limited, the first company of Alembic Group, was established in 1907 in Vadodara, Gujarat, India and is the oldest Pharmaceutical Company in India.Paushak Limited is Indias largest Phosgene based Specialty chemical manufacturer with core competencies in Isocyanates, Chloroformates, Carbamoyl Chlorides, Carbamates, Protecting agents etc. Paushak si an India-based dealing in Speciality Chemicals Business.The Company is engaged in the production of phosgene gas and phosgene-based specialty chemicals/ intermediates. Its products include isocyanates, chloroformates, carbamoyl chlorides, substituted urea, acid chlorides, carbonates, carbamates and others. These chemicals are used in diverse fields, such as pesticides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, plastics and perfumeries. Paushak has proven track record of production & safe handling of Phosgene & its derivatives for ~55 years while running its operations at its site at Panchmahal district near to Vadodara, Gujarat, India since 1979. The site is Responsible Care certified where Paushak operates state of the art Phosgene Plant of 14400 MT/Year with global benchmarks for operational efficiencies, process safety including EHS with additional downstream multipurpose Phosgene derivatives plants. The Company undertakes toll/contract manufacturing for phosgenation to produce carbamoyl chloride, isocyanate, choloformate and urea. The Company is part of the Alembic Group from Baroda, India. Its associate companies include Alembic Ltd., Shreno Ltd., Nirayu Private Ltd., Whitefield Chemtech Pvt. Ltd., Sierra Investment Ltd. and Viramya Packlight Ltd. The Company has production capacity of 150 tons per month of phosgene with a turnover of USD 3.5 Million p.a. with a workforce of 200 plus. It has an in-house process development and R & D laboratory. It also has Corporate support in Production, R&D, QA, etc.

