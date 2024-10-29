Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

PAUSHAK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned matter the Exchange is hereby informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st October 2024 will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. With reference to the captioned matter, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Paushak Limited at its meeting held today has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. We enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors. The time of commencement of the Board meeting was 04:30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 05:10 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

PAUSHAK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned matter the Exchange is hereby informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st July 2024 will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. With reference to the captioned matter, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Paushak Limited at its meeting held today has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. We enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors. The time of commencement of the Board meeting was 03:30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 04:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

PAUSHAK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned matter the Exchange is hereby informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 3rd May 2024 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st April 2024 will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. We request you to kindly take note of the above. Quarterly Results & Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 24/04/2024) The exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Paushak Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia: 1) Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) Recommended a dividend of Rs. 20/- (200%) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024