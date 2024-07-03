iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paushak Ltd AGM

4,866
(2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Paushak CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 202424 May 2024
This is to inform the exchange that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), approved the appointment of Mr. Tanuj Manubhai Patel (DIN: 00016788) as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years, w.e.f. approval of his appointment at the AGM scheduled to he held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024. We hereby declare that Mr. Tanuj Patel is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. We enclose herewith Notice of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)

Paushak: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Paushak Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.