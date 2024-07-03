This is to inform the exchange that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), approved the appointment of Mr. Tanuj Manubhai Patel (DIN: 00016788) as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years, w.e.f. approval of his appointment at the AGM scheduled to he held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024. We hereby declare that Mr. Tanuj Patel is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. We enclose herewith Notice of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)