To,

The Members of,

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited

(CIN: L55101GJ2018PLC100469)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw the attention to the Note No: 5 of financial statements of the company that the company has received Share application money pending allotment during the year for issue of Equity shares on Preferential basis to the various parties as per terms and conditions mutually decided between them. The application money was received till September and used during the year though the allotment is pending at year end.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Directors report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Except disputed tax liabilities mentioned in Annexure A point (vii) (c), the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the same has not operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we could not establish the systematic and chronological order of transactions recorded during the year.

vi. The Company has declared and paid dividend during the year in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For KPSJ&ASSOCIATES LLP

(Chartered Accountants)

FRN: 124845W/W100209

Sd/-

PRAKASHCHANDRA PARAKH

Partner

M.NO: 039946

UDIN:24039946BJZYBA8266

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: August 30th, 2024

(Referred to paragraph under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PEARL GREEN CLUBS AND RESORTS LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets:

(a)

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use.

(B) The company has no intangible assets present for the period under review;

(b) The company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not own any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not re-valued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets).

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there-under. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold any inventory during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by bank or financial institution based on the security of current assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in the equity shares of the company and granted advances not in the nature of loanand not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not granted loans whether secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence, the provisions of Clause (iii) (a to f) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Companyhas not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered asdeemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the provisions of section 148 of the companies act, 2013 is not applicable to the company for the period under review, accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than sixmonths from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to information and explanation given to us,

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The company has not accepted term loans for the period under review.

(d) The company has not raised funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information available with us, no fraud by the company and no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information available with us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company has complied and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. However, the company has not filed E-Form MGT-14 with Registrar of Companies for approval of related parties transactions.

xiv. We have not received the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under review. Therefore, we are unable to ascertain whether internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business or not.

xv. According to the information given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him Hence, the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) According to the information given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence reporting under this clause not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under this clause not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under this clause not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the core investment companies (Reserve Bank of India) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under this clause not applicable to the company.

xvii. According to the information given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. During the year M/s Kapish Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants has resigned from the company as statutory Auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfil the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The company is not required to prepare Consolidated financial statements under Section 129 of Companies Act, 2013.

For: KPSJ&ASSOCIATES LLP

(Chartered Accountants)

FRN: 124845W/W100209

Sd/-

PRAKASHCHANDRA PARAKH

Partner

M.NO: 039946

UDIN: 24039946BJZYBA8266

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: August 30th, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of PEARL GREEN CLUBS AND RESORTS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (I) of sub - section 3of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("theAct")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited("the Company")as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements ofthe Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For: KPSJ&ASSOCIATES LLP

(Chartered Accountants)

FRN: 124845W/W100209

Sd/-

PRAKASHCHANDRA PARAKH

Partner

M.NO: 039946

UDIN: 24039946BJZYBA8266

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: August 30th, 2024