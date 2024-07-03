iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd Share Price

150.05
(-8.65%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150.05
  • Day's High150.05
  • 52 Wk High304.9
  • Prev. Close164.25
  • Day's Low150.05
  • 52 Wk Low 124.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value92.05
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.17
  • Div. Yield0.59
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

150.05

Prev. Close

164.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

150.05

Day's Low

150.05

52 Week's High

304.9

52 Week's Low

124.35

Book Value

92.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.17

P/E

0

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0.59

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2023

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 33.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

2.37

1.74

1.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.55

16.75

5.48

5.17

Net Worth

24.65

19.12

7.22

6.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika Wasson

WTD & Additional Director

Sanju

Additional Director

Vishal Sharma

Additional Director

Sonali Sandeep Joshi

Additional Director

Dhruv Rameshbhai Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd

Summary

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 2013 in the name and style of Rasam 18 Resorts and Clubs Limited dated January 10, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 21, 2019, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In June 2022, the Company made public offer of 6,30,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 11.7 Crore. The Company is currently in the business of agricultural and allied activities. It is engaged in agricultural commodities such as Wheat, Corn, Rice, Seeds, Cotton, Gram, Pulses, Cereals, Peas etc. The Company Promoters, Mr. Hemantsingh Naharsingh Jhala and Mrs. Rekhadevi Hemantsingh Jhala are having a diversified experience in Business of agricultural produce & commodities.The Company has been successful in grabbing an increasing market share in domestic markets. The Companys Agricultural Commodities business is focused on trading in various Agricultural products in India. The Company has been trading merchandising Cotton, Oil seeds, Grains, Pulses, Spices, Seeds and various agricultural based products in domestic markets and to the end users in major consumption markets. Capitalizing on Indias vast geogr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd share price today?

The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is ₹40.17 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is 0 and 1.63 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is ₹124.35 and ₹304.9 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd?

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -8.91%, 1 Year at -48.96%, 6 Month at -0.63%, 3 Month at -1.64% and 1 Month at -4.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.89 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 33.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.