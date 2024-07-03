Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹150.05
Prev. Close₹164.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹150.05
Day's Low₹150.05
52 Week's High₹304.9
52 Week's Low₹124.35
Book Value₹92.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.17
P/E0
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
2.37
1.74
1.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.55
16.75
5.48
5.17
Net Worth
24.65
19.12
7.22
6.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanika Wasson
WTD & Additional Director
Sanju
Additional Director
Vishal Sharma
Additional Director
Sonali Sandeep Joshi
Additional Director
Dhruv Rameshbhai Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd
Summary
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 2013 in the name and style of Rasam 18 Resorts and Clubs Limited dated January 10, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 21, 2019, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In June 2022, the Company made public offer of 6,30,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 11.7 Crore. The Company is currently in the business of agricultural and allied activities. It is engaged in agricultural commodities such as Wheat, Corn, Rice, Seeds, Cotton, Gram, Pulses, Cereals, Peas etc. The Company Promoters, Mr. Hemantsingh Naharsingh Jhala and Mrs. Rekhadevi Hemantsingh Jhala are having a diversified experience in Business of agricultural produce & commodities.The Company has been successful in grabbing an increasing market share in domestic markets. The Companys Agricultural Commodities business is focused on trading in various Agricultural products in India. The Company has been trading merchandising Cotton, Oil seeds, Grains, Pulses, Spices, Seeds and various agricultural based products in domestic markets and to the end users in major consumption markets. Capitalizing on Indias vast geogr
Read More
The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is ₹40.17 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is 0 and 1.63 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd is ₹124.35 and ₹304.9 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -8.91%, 1 Year at -48.96%, 6 Month at -0.63%, 3 Month at -1.64% and 1 Month at -4.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.