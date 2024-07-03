Summary

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 2013 in the name and style of Rasam 18 Resorts and Clubs Limited dated January 10, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited pursuant to a Shareholders Resolution passed at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 21, 2019, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2019, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. In June 2022, the Company made public offer of 6,30,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 11.7 Crore. The Company is currently in the business of agricultural and allied activities. It is engaged in agricultural commodities such as Wheat, Corn, Rice, Seeds, Cotton, Gram, Pulses, Cereals, Peas etc. The Company Promoters, Mr. Hemantsingh Naharsingh Jhala and Mrs. Rekhadevi Hemantsingh Jhala are having a diversified experience in Business of agricultural produce & commodities.The Company has been successful in grabbing an increasing market share in domestic markets. The Companys Agricultural Commodities business is focused on trading in various Agricultural products in India. The Company has been trading merchandising Cotton, Oil seeds, Grains, Pulses, Spices, Seeds and various agricultural based products in domestic markets and to the end users in major consumption markets. Capitalizing on Indias vast geogr

