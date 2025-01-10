Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
2.37
1.74
1.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.55
16.75
5.48
5.17
Net Worth
24.65
19.12
7.22
6.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.22
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.65
19.12
7.44
7.19
Fixed Assets
5.77
1.74
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.29
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.86
9.19
7.29
6.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.1
3.1
2.89
0.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
36.78
6.98
6.75
6.75
Sundry Creditors
-0.92
-0.83
-2.11
-0.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-24.1
-0.06
-0.24
-0.03
Cash
3.73
8.17
0.12
0.2
Total Assets
24.65
19.1
7.44
7.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.