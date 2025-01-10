iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

158.5
(3.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

2.37

1.74

1.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.55

16.75

5.48

5.17

Net Worth

24.65

19.12

7.22

6.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.22

0.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.65

19.12

7.44

7.19

Fixed Assets

5.77

1.74

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.29

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.86

9.19

7.29

6.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.1

3.1

2.89

0.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

36.78

6.98

6.75

6.75

Sundry Creditors

-0.92

-0.83

-2.11

-0.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-24.1

-0.06

-0.24

-0.03

Cash

3.73

8.17

0.12

0.2

Total Assets

24.65

19.1

7.44

7.18

Pearl Green Club : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.