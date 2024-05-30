To

The Members,

Peeti Securities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Peeti Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no Key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis and Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure -A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in Equity and the statement of Cash flows and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, relevant rules issued there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For MKPS & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 302014E Sd/- CA Vikash Modi Partner Place: Hyderabad M No. 216468 Date : 30.05.2024 UDIN : 24216468BKBUER7133

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report:

Referred to in our report of even date, to the members of Peeti Securities Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

i. (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation with respect to its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is not having any intangible assets in its books of accounts.

(b) The property, plant and equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable considering the size of the company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company we report that the company does not hold any immovable property.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (b) of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not made any investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the reporting requirements under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not advanced any loans to directors / to a company in which the Director is interested to which the provisions of section 185 of the Act apply and has not made any investments to which the provision of section 186 of the Act apply. Hence, the reporting requirements under clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits during the period under audit. Consequently, the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of the company, the company has been regular in depositing undisputed applicable statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, and any other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books of accounts and records examined by us, in our opinion, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, the company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fresh term loans have been taken during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, in our opinion, no funds raised on short term basis have been prima-facie being used for long term purposes during the year.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (e) of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (f) of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts and other records, we report that the company has not raised any moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the reporting requirements under sub-clause (a) of clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts and other records, we report that the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and till the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the reporting requirements under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the company with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details thereof have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company, in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xv. As per the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934. Hence, the reporting requirements under sub-clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, in our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group. Hence, the reporting requirements under sub-clause (d) of clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash loss during the year ended March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 respectively .

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the company for the year under audit and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (a) & (b) of clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

For MKPS & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 302014E Sd/- CA Vikash Modi Partner M No. 216468 Place: Hyderabad UDIN : 24216468BKBUER7133 Date : 30.05.2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Peeti Securities Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide

reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.