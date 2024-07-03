Summary

Peeti Securities Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company for which it obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 27, 1995.However, in the early nineteenth century, the modern textile industry took birth in India when the first textile mill was established at Fort Gloster near Calcutta in 1818. During that particular period, the Promoter of the Company was Sandeep Peeti / Rajesh Peeti after inheriting the family business of over four decades old have been able to transform it in to its present size and stature. Initially, the family firms were in the business of finance/ trading in securities and trading of textiles and they gradually developed in to manufacturing outfit by obtaining the grey & processing of the fabric. The major activity of the Company consisted of trading of textiles, purchase of Grey Cloth with the Weaving Contractors at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and then getting the Grey Cloth processed in to finished fabrics from Textile Processors at Surat, Bhiwandi, Tarapur and in Hyderabad. The Finished Fabric thus manufactured was marketed under the brand PRIDE TEXTILES throughout India. The Company presently engaged in Trading of Textile mainly used as Furnishing Fabrics. It had maintained sales hub at Secunderabad in Andhra Pradesh up to September 2008, after which it shifted to Kattedan, in Hyderabad by using the infrastructure available for All India Wholesale Trade Operations, facilitating

