SectorTrading
Open₹24.51
Prev. Close₹24.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹24.51
Day's Low₹24.4
52 Week's High₹27.74
52 Week's Low₹18.9
Book Value₹33.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.15
P/E30.63
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.07
6.73
6.19
4.66
Net Worth
11.82
10.48
9.94
8.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.26
18.54
20.39
19.33
yoy growth (%)
9.25
-9.05
5.48
7.13
Raw materials
-11.43
-12.06
-13.4
-13.52
As % of sales
56.42
65.03
65.72
69.95
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.02
-0.96
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.78
0.26
1.04
0.84
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.07
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.07
-0.19
-0.28
Working capital
1.36
1.07
0.83
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.25
-9.05
5.48
7.13
Op profit growth
797.19
-74.23
-8.39
40.28
EBIT growth
581.91
-74.99
23.08
31.3
Net profit growth
570.25
-77.52
48.98
30.56
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Peeti
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Pitty
Independent Director
Rajkumar Agrawal.
Independent Director
Ajay Garg
Independent Director
Rajeev Peeti
Non Executive Director
Nisha Peeti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Khandelwal
Independent Director
Omesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Akshay Gupta.
Independent Director
Ravinder Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Peeti Securities Ltd
Summary
Peeti Securities Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company for which it obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 27, 1995.However, in the early nineteenth century, the modern textile industry took birth in India when the first textile mill was established at Fort Gloster near Calcutta in 1818. During that particular period, the Promoter of the Company was Sandeep Peeti / Rajesh Peeti after inheriting the family business of over four decades old have been able to transform it in to its present size and stature. Initially, the family firms were in the business of finance/ trading in securities and trading of textiles and they gradually developed in to manufacturing outfit by obtaining the grey & processing of the fabric. The major activity of the Company consisted of trading of textiles, purchase of Grey Cloth with the Weaving Contractors at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and then getting the Grey Cloth processed in to finished fabrics from Textile Processors at Surat, Bhiwandi, Tarapur and in Hyderabad. The Finished Fabric thus manufactured was marketed under the brand PRIDE TEXTILES throughout India. The Company presently engaged in Trading of Textile mainly used as Furnishing Fabrics. It had maintained sales hub at Secunderabad in Andhra Pradesh up to September 2008, after which it shifted to Kattedan, in Hyderabad by using the infrastructure available for All India Wholesale Trade Operations, facilitating
Read More
The Peeti Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peeti Securities Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Peeti Securities Ltd is 30.63 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peeti Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peeti Securities Ltd is ₹18.9 and ₹27.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Peeti Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.49%, 3 Years at 13.40%, 1 Year at 10.61%, 6 Month at 3.03%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at 8.89%.
