Peeti Securities Ltd Share Price

24.4
(-0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.51
  • Day's High24.51
  • 52 Wk High27.74
  • Prev. Close24.5
  • Day's Low24.4
  • 52 Wk Low 18.9
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E30.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.06
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Peeti Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

24.51

Prev. Close

24.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

24.51

Day's Low

24.4

52 Week's High

27.74

52 Week's Low

18.9

Book Value

33.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.15

P/E

30.63

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Peeti Securities Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Peeti Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Peeti Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.69%

Non-Promoter- 1.75%

Institutions: 1.74%

Non-Institutions: 64.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Peeti Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.07

6.73

6.19

4.66

Net Worth

11.82

10.48

9.94

8.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.26

18.54

20.39

19.33

yoy growth (%)

9.25

-9.05

5.48

7.13

Raw materials

-11.43

-12.06

-13.4

-13.52

As % of sales

56.42

65.03

65.72

69.95

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.02

-0.96

-0.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.78

0.26

1.04

0.84

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.07

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.07

-0.19

-0.28

Working capital

1.36

1.07

0.83

0.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.25

-9.05

5.48

7.13

Op profit growth

797.19

-74.23

-8.39

40.28

EBIT growth

581.91

-74.99

23.08

31.3

Net profit growth

570.25

-77.52

48.98

30.56

No Record Found

Peeti Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Peeti Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Peeti

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Pitty

Independent Director

Rajkumar Agrawal.

Independent Director

Ajay Garg

Independent Director

Rajeev Peeti

Non Executive Director

Nisha Peeti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Khandelwal

Independent Director

Omesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Akshay Gupta.

Independent Director

Ravinder Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Peeti Securities Ltd

Summary

Peeti Securities Limited was incorporated on November 17, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company for which it obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 27, 1995.However, in the early nineteenth century, the modern textile industry took birth in India when the first textile mill was established at Fort Gloster near Calcutta in 1818. During that particular period, the Promoter of the Company was Sandeep Peeti / Rajesh Peeti after inheriting the family business of over four decades old have been able to transform it in to its present size and stature. Initially, the family firms were in the business of finance/ trading in securities and trading of textiles and they gradually developed in to manufacturing outfit by obtaining the grey & processing of the fabric. The major activity of the Company consisted of trading of textiles, purchase of Grey Cloth with the Weaving Contractors at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and then getting the Grey Cloth processed in to finished fabrics from Textile Processors at Surat, Bhiwandi, Tarapur and in Hyderabad. The Finished Fabric thus manufactured was marketed under the brand PRIDE TEXTILES throughout India. The Company presently engaged in Trading of Textile mainly used as Furnishing Fabrics. It had maintained sales hub at Secunderabad in Andhra Pradesh up to September 2008, after which it shifted to Kattedan, in Hyderabad by using the infrastructure available for All India Wholesale Trade Operations, facilitating
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Peeti Securities Ltd share price today?

The Peeti Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Peeti Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peeti Securities Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Peeti Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Peeti Securities Ltd is 30.63 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Peeti Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peeti Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peeti Securities Ltd is ₹18.9 and ₹27.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Peeti Securities Ltd?

Peeti Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.49%, 3 Years at 13.40%, 1 Year at 10.61%, 6 Month at 3.03%, 3 Month at -1.09% and 1 Month at 8.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Peeti Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Peeti Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.70 %
Institutions - 1.75 %
Public - 64.56 %

