Peeti Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.78
0.26
1.04
0.84
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.07
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.07
-0.19
-0.28
Working capital
1.36
1.07
0.83
0.55
Other operating items
Operating
2.59
1.22
1.61
1.06
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.04
0.01
-0.34
Free cash flow
2.6
1.26
1.62
0.72
Equity raised
6.53
5.38
3.46
2.18
Investing
0.21
-0.23
-0.14
0.51
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.34
6.42
4.94
3.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.