iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Peeti Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.4
(-0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Peeti Securities Ltd

Peeti Securities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.78

0.26

1.04

0.84

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.07

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.07

-0.19

-0.28

Working capital

1.36

1.07

0.83

0.55

Other operating items

Operating

2.59

1.22

1.61

1.06

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.04

0.01

-0.34

Free cash flow

2.6

1.26

1.62

0.72

Equity raised

6.53

5.38

3.46

2.18

Investing

0.21

-0.23

-0.14

0.51

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.34

6.42

4.94

3.41

Peeti Securities : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Peeti Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.