|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.26
18.54
20.39
19.33
yoy growth (%)
9.25
-9.05
5.48
7.13
Raw materials
-11.43
-12.06
-13.4
-13.52
As % of sales
56.42
65.03
65.72
69.95
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.02
-0.96
-0.66
As % of sales
5.57
5.53
4.75
3.43
Other costs
-6
-5.26
-5.28
-4.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.63
28.4
25.92
22.46
Operating profit
1.69
0.18
0.73
0.8
OPM
8.36
1.01
3.59
4.14
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.07
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.1
0.38
0.1
Profit before tax
1.78
0.26
1.04
0.84
Taxes
-0.5
-0.07
-0.19
-0.28
Tax rate
-28.35
-27.11
-18.9
-33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.27
0.19
0.84
0.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.27
0.19
0.84
0.56
yoy growth (%)
570.25
-77.52
48.98
30.56
NPM
6.3
1.02
4.15
2.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
