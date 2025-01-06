iifl-logo-icon 1
Peeti Securities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.4
(-0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Peeti Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.26

18.54

20.39

19.33

yoy growth (%)

9.25

-9.05

5.48

7.13

Raw materials

-11.43

-12.06

-13.4

-13.52

As % of sales

56.42

65.03

65.72

69.95

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.02

-0.96

-0.66

As % of sales

5.57

5.53

4.75

3.43

Other costs

-6

-5.26

-5.28

-4.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.63

28.4

25.92

22.46

Operating profit

1.69

0.18

0.73

0.8

OPM

8.36

1.01

3.59

4.14

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.07

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.1

0.38

0.1

Profit before tax

1.78

0.26

1.04

0.84

Taxes

-0.5

-0.07

-0.19

-0.28

Tax rate

-28.35

-27.11

-18.9

-33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.27

0.19

0.84

0.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.27

0.19

0.84

0.56

yoy growth (%)

570.25

-77.52

48.98

30.56

NPM

6.3

1.02

4.15

2.94

