Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024