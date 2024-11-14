|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|PEETI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
