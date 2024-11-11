Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 03, 2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024