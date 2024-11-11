|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 03, 2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
