iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Peoples Investment Ltd Board Meeting

184.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Peoples Invest CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 03, 2024
Board Meeting11 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
PEOPLES INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Peoples Invest: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Peoples Investment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.