Open₹210.2
Prev. Close₹214.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹210.2
Day's Low₹210.2
52 Week's High₹306.95
52 Week's Low₹14.01
Book Value₹2.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.16
-0.16
-0.16
-0.16
Net Worth
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.04
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shantilal Pokharna
Non Executive Director
Jitender Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Suma Nair
Independent Non Exe. Director
ASHOK TUKARAM KHEDEKAR
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Suryakant Laxman Khare.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balasubramaniam Padmanabhan
Summary
Peoples Investments Limited was incorporated on 21st February, 1976. The Company is solely engaged in financial consultancy services.
The Peoples Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹210.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peoples Investment Ltd is ₹4.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Peoples Investment Ltd is 0 and 81.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peoples Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peoples Investment Ltd is ₹14.01 and ₹306.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Peoples Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 79.37%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1430.69%, 6 Month at 65.28%, 3 Month at -26.81% and 1 Month at 4.05%.
