|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 02, 2025 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing. Please find attached intimation regarding outcome of EGM. Please find attached Scrutinizer Report of the EGM held on January 02, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/01/2025)
