To the Members of

Peoples Investments Limited

Mumbai.

Report on Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Peoples Investments Limited ("the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive Income), Statement of change in equity, Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including annexures to the directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, (change in equity) and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of financial statements by the management & the Directors of the company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion, if applicable, on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements/financial information of the company to express an opinion on the Financial Statements. We are

responsible for the direction, supervision & performance of the audit of the financial information of the entity included in the Financial Statements of which we are auditors.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph (k)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The entity does not have any branch office either in India or outside India, hence the said clause is not applicable to the company.

d) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts maintained for the purpose of preparation of these standalone financial statements.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f) During the course of audit, we have not found any financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

h) During the course of audit, we have not found any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of this Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration its Directors during the year.

j) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

k) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

c. The company was not required to transfer any amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the period.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the period in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f. The company has not used accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) facility. Consequently, we are unable to report whether the audit trail facility has been operated and maintained throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software, or if the audit trail feature has been tampered with.

For, Khandhar Mehta & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm No. 125512W

CA. Gautam Mehta Partner M. No. 112626 Date : 16th May, 2024 UDIN : 24112626BKEIOC7279 Place : Ahmedabad

Annexure A to Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020.

I. The company has no fixed assets and hence the reporting under said clause shall not be applicable to the Company.

II. The company does not have any inventory and hence the reporting under said clause shall not be applicable to the Company.

III. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Therefore, the reporting under said clause shall not be applicable to the Company.

IV. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, the reporting under said clause shall not be applicable to the Company.

VI. As per information and explanation given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 and hence this clause is not applicable to company.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax , employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues.

No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

X. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaint have been received by the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

XII. The company is not Nidhi Company and hence the said paragraph i.e. 3(xii) shall not be applicable to the company.

XIII. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards;

XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us, In our Opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and we as a statutory Auditor have considered the Internal Audit Report in the course of our Statutory Audit.

XV. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

XVII. The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 22,979/- in the current Financial Year, while in the preceding financial year i.e. in FY 2022-23, the Company had incurred cash loss of Rs. 15,650/-.

XVIII. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For, Khandhar Mehta & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm No. 125512W

CA. Gautam Mehta Partner M. No. 112626 Date : 16th May, 2024 UDIN : 24112626BKEIOC7279 Place : Ahmedabad

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Peoples Investments Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

For, Khandhar Mehta & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm No. 125512W