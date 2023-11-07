Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,516
|167.78
|17,642.44
|49.12
|0.18
|788.81
|2,688.22
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,719.3
|65.02
|11,438.78
|38.07
|0.12
|213.38
|196.58
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
935
|116.1
|5,823.76
|13.75
|0
|130.84
|79.87
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,851.9
|48.89
|5,713.15
|29.32
|0.6
|204.89
|304.84
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
479.85
|37.17
|5,421.29
|44.39
|0.02
|1,287.75
|104.81
