Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Company Summary

4.08
(4.88%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:44:00 AM

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Summary

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Limited was formerly incorporated as New Bombay Printing & Dyeing Mills Ltd in 1991. The Company name was changed to Perfect - Octave Media Projects Limited in November 2010. At present, Company is engaged in broadcasting, managing events, producing concerts and promotes & manages performers and produces motion pictures and television programming.The Company has strong footholds in the video and audio production segment and is successful in making its inroads in the music and content production space effectively. It presently owns around 2000 video music tracks which is arguably the largest HD video content library in non-film music genres. As one of the largest content owners in the niche music segment, it It is currently distributed on Tata Sky, Incable, Siti cable, Aadhar, Jio TV (mobile platform) , JPR and several other small cable operators in different parts of the country.The Company diversified its business activity from Manufacturing to Media Industry in 2010-11. Thereafter, M/s Gandhar Media Limited (GML) merged with the Company in 2012-13 through Scheme of Arrangement. The Company launched its maiden venture, Insync, a satellite broadcasting channel, Indias first 24X7 music channel based on Indian Classical Music on 15th August, 2013. Since Company has established its name in the segment of non-film music, there is a huge scope for production of music programs for other TV channel.

