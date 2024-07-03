Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹4.01
Prev. Close₹4.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹4.04
Day's Low₹4.01
52 Week's High₹5.87
52 Week's Low₹2.05
Book Value₹2.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.02
P/E67.33
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.7
34.7
34.7
34.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.14
-26.36
-26.78
-26.67
Net Worth
8.56
8.34
7.92
8.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.07
1.54
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-30.35
0
-100
-83.33
Raw materials
-0.55
-0.57
0
-0.74
As % of sales
51.53
36.86
0
4,501.21
Employee costs
-0.36
-0.35
-0.23
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.34
0.04
-0.61
-4.93
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-1.55
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-1.24
0.35
-2.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.35
0
-100
-83.33
Op profit growth
-155.65
-125.27
-67.19
16.99
EBIT growth
-132.18
-174.56
-87.04
-22.73
Net profit growth
-915.31
-106.75
-87.47
-23.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.86
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
306.1
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.81
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
214.2
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,678.9
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ganeshkumar Kuppan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Latika Ganeshkumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SNEHAL NATVARLAL MUZOOMDAR
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raghunath Sundaresan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gopalarathnam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajshree Sekhwat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Limited was formerly incorporated as New Bombay Printing & Dyeing Mills Ltd in 1991. The Company name was changed to Perfect - Octave Media Projects Limited in November 2010. At present, Company is engaged in broadcasting, managing events, producing concerts and promotes & manages performers and produces motion pictures and television programming.The Company has strong footholds in the video and audio production segment and is successful in making its inroads in the music and content production space effectively. It presently owns around 2000 video music tracks which is arguably the largest HD video content library in non-film music genres. As one of the largest content owners in the niche music segment, it It is currently distributed on Tata Sky, Incable, Siti cable, Aadhar, Jio TV (mobile platform) , JPR and several other small cable operators in different parts of the country.The Company diversified its business activity from Manufacturing to Media Industry in 2010-11. Thereafter, M/s Gandhar Media Limited (GML) merged with the Company in 2012-13 through Scheme of Arrangement. The Company launched its maiden venture, Insync, a satellite broadcasting channel, Indias first 24X7 music channel based on Indian Classical Music on 15th August, 2013. Since Company has established its name in the segment of non-film music, there is a huge scope for production of music programs for other TV channel.
Read More
The Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is ₹14.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is 67.33 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is ₹2.05 and ₹5.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.52%, 3 Years at 3.92%, 1 Year at 103.02%, 6 Month at 64.90%, 3 Month at -14.77% and 1 Month at -17.72%.
