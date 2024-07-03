iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Share Price

4.04
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open4.01
  • Day's High4.04
  • 52 Wk High5.87
  • Prev. Close4.04
  • Day's Low4.01
  • 52 Wk Low 2.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E67.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.38
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.26%

Non-Promoter- 7.72%

Institutions: 7.71%

Non-Institutions: 92.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.7

34.7

34.7

34.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.14

-26.36

-26.78

-26.67

Net Worth

8.56

8.34

7.92

8.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.07

1.54

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-30.35

0

-100

-83.33

Raw materials

-0.55

-0.57

0

-0.74

As % of sales

51.53

36.86

0

4,501.21

Employee costs

-0.36

-0.35

-0.23

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.34

0.04

-0.61

-4.93

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-1.55

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-1.24

0.35

-2.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.35

0

-100

-83.33

Op profit growth

-155.65

-125.27

-67.19

16.99

EBIT growth

-132.18

-174.56

-87.04

-22.73

Net profit growth

-915.31

-106.75

-87.47

-23.25

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.86

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

306.1

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.81

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

214.2

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,678.9

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ganeshkumar Kuppan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Latika Ganeshkumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SNEHAL NATVARLAL MUZOOMDAR

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raghunath Sundaresan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gopalarathnam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajshree Sekhwat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd

Summary

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Limited was formerly incorporated as New Bombay Printing & Dyeing Mills Ltd in 1991. The Company name was changed to Perfect - Octave Media Projects Limited in November 2010. At present, Company is engaged in broadcasting, managing events, producing concerts and promotes & manages performers and produces motion pictures and television programming.The Company has strong footholds in the video and audio production segment and is successful in making its inroads in the music and content production space effectively. It presently owns around 2000 video music tracks which is arguably the largest HD video content library in non-film music genres. As one of the largest content owners in the niche music segment, it It is currently distributed on Tata Sky, Incable, Siti cable, Aadhar, Jio TV (mobile platform) , JPR and several other small cable operators in different parts of the country.The Company diversified its business activity from Manufacturing to Media Industry in 2010-11. Thereafter, M/s Gandhar Media Limited (GML) merged with the Company in 2012-13 through Scheme of Arrangement. The Company launched its maiden venture, Insync, a satellite broadcasting channel, Indias first 24X7 music channel based on Indian Classical Music on 15th August, 2013. Since Company has established its name in the segment of non-film music, there is a huge scope for production of music programs for other TV channel.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd share price today?

The Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is ₹14.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is 67.33 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is ₹2.05 and ₹5.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd?

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.52%, 3 Years at 3.92%, 1 Year at 103.02%, 6 Month at 64.90%, 3 Month at -14.77% and 1 Month at -17.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.26 %
Institutions - 7.71 %
Public - 92.02 %

