Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Company .has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from October 1 2024 to November 16 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated persons as per the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. The designated persons of the Company have been informed of the Trading Window closure. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 has: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The Statutory Auditors have carried out Limited Review for the said quarter. An extract of the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 6.30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 06th September, 2024 has, 1. Decided to convene the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 2. Book closure from 24th September, 2024 to 29th September, 2024 for AGM purpose. 3. Appointed Mr. Anirudh Kumar Tanvar, Practicing Company Secretary, as scrutinizer for AGM The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P.M.

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia among others to consider the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of BM held on 13-08-2024 for consideration of unaudited results for qtr ended 30 June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Board meeting is scheduled to be held on .30th May 2024 to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report of the statutory Auditors thereon. Considered and approved the audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 and considered the communication received the BSE regarding re classification of Mr. Ratish Tagde and (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) Board considered and approved the Audited Financial results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

