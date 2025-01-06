Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.34
0.04
-0.61
-4.93
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-1.55
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-1.24
0.35
-2.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.33
-1.21
-0.31
-8.85
Capital expenditure
-0.89
0.26
-0.25
0
Free cash flow
-1.22
-0.95
-0.56
-8.84
Equity raised
-52.7
-52.85
-50.57
-39.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.01
8.43
7.7
1.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-46.92
-45.37
-43.43
-47.17
