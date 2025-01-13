Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.7
34.7
34.7
34.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-26.14
-26.36
-26.78
-26.67
Net Worth
8.56
8.34
7.92
8.03
Minority Interest
Debt
3.2
3.39
4.19
4.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.76
11.73
12.11
12.12
Fixed Assets
11.96
11.94
11.94
11.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.24
-0.27
0.1
0.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0
0.2
0.02
Debtor Days
6.77
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.12
-0.07
-0.07
Creditor Days
23.72
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.22
-0.12
-0.12
Cash
0.01
0.01
0
0.09
Total Assets
11.77
11.72
12.08
12.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.