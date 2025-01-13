iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

4.07
(0.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.7

34.7

34.7

34.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-26.14

-26.36

-26.78

-26.67

Net Worth

8.56

8.34

7.92

8.03

Minority Interest

Debt

3.2

3.39

4.19

4.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.76

11.73

12.11

12.12

Fixed Assets

11.96

11.94

11.94

11.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.24

-0.27

0.1

0.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0

0.2

0.02

Debtor Days

6.77

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.12

-0.07

-0.07

Creditor Days

23.72

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.22

-0.12

-0.12

Cash

0.01

0.01

0

0.09

Total Assets

11.77

11.72

12.08

12.12

Perfect-Octave : related Articles

No Record Found

