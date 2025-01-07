iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.12
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.07

1.54

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-30.35

0

-100

-83.33

Raw materials

-0.55

-0.57

0

-0.74

As % of sales

51.53

36.86

0

4,501.21

Employee costs

-0.36

-0.35

-0.23

-0.13

As % of sales

34.07

22.8

0

788.48

Other costs

-0.3

-0.35

-0.82

-2.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.23

22.99

0

14,405.45

Operating profit

-0.14

0.26

-1.06

-3.23

OPM

-13.85

17.33

0

-19,595.15

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-1.55

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.41

0

-0.16

Other income

0.01

0.2

0.48

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.34

0.04

-0.61

-4.93

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

0.04

-0.61

-4.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.34

0.04

-0.61

-4.93

yoy growth (%)

-915.31

-106.75

-87.47

-23.25

NPM

-31.64

2.7

0

-29,933.93

