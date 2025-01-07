Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.07
1.54
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-30.35
0
-100
-83.33
Raw materials
-0.55
-0.57
0
-0.74
As % of sales
51.53
36.86
0
4,501.21
Employee costs
-0.36
-0.35
-0.23
-0.13
As % of sales
34.07
22.8
0
788.48
Other costs
-0.3
-0.35
-0.82
-2.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.23
22.99
0
14,405.45
Operating profit
-0.14
0.26
-1.06
-3.23
OPM
-13.85
17.33
0
-19,595.15
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-1.55
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.41
0
-0.16
Other income
0.01
0.2
0.48
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.34
0.04
-0.61
-4.93
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
0.04
-0.61
-4.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.34
0.04
-0.61
-4.93
yoy growth (%)
-915.31
-106.75
-87.47
-23.25
NPM
-31.64
2.7
0
-29,933.93
