PG Foils Ltd Summary

PG Foils Ltd (PGFL) was incorporated in Nov.79. The Company was promoted in the joint sector by the Prem Group of Industries and Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing plant. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Aluminium Foil in the various form. It manufactures foils of various qualities and thicknesses from its Pipalia facility in Rajasthan. The company with the third largest aluminium foil rolling capacity in India, and whose product are used in various industries ranging from pharmaceutical, food & beverages, communications, air conditioning and health products etc.Aluminium foils find a wide range of applications in packaging products like tea, coffee, chocolates, confectionery, medical tablets, tobacco, etc. PG Foils exports its products to Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal. In the domestic market, the companys customers include all the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry such as Hoechst (India), Glaxo, Pfizer, the Cadila group, Nicholas Piramal, Panjon, the Torrent group, etc. Besides, the company caters to the Sivakasi market which consumes 30-40 tpa of paper laminated foil for packing fireworks. It also supplies casserole foil to the Indian Railways and pharma foils to IDPL under an annual contract.PGFL setup an aluminium foil manufacturing plant with an installed Rolling capacity of 5000 MT per annum by importing a second hand plant from ALCOA (GB) Ltd., London costing Rs. 11 Cr. (approx). PG Foils, the third-largest aluminium-foil maker in the country, after Indal and India Foils, embarked upon a modernisation-cum-expansion project to reduce the scrap generation, power consumption and increase production capacity. It was the first group company to mobilise funds for its project through a public issue in Dec.94. The project commenced commercial operation during 1996-97.In 2002-03, Windmill of 0.6 MW capacity was installed at Jaisailmer. Thereafter, another new 1.50 MW windmill at Jaisailmer was installed in 2010-11.