PG Foils Ltd Share Price

267
(0.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open266
  • Day's High273.7
  • 52 Wk High271
  • Prev. Close264.6
  • Day's Low244.8
  • 52 Wk Low 160.3
  • Turnover (lac)224.97
  • P/E10.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value282.39
  • EPS24.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)314.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PG Foils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

266

Prev. Close

264.6

Turnover(Lac.)

224.97

Day's High

273.7

Day's Low

244.8

52 Week's High

271

52 Week's Low

160.3

Book Value

282.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

314.93

P/E

10.62

EPS

24.91

Divi. Yield

0

PG Foils Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

PG Foils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PG Foils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.98%

Non-Promoter- 49.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PG Foils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.67

16.22

23.08

8.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

301.59

267.55

234.35

171.37

Net Worth

314.26

283.77

257.43

179.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

251.64

217.31

247.32

237.35

yoy growth (%)

15.79

-12.13

4.19

12.37

Raw materials

-206.86

-176.28

-192.21

-191.15

As % of sales

82.2

81.11

77.71

80.53

Employee costs

-15.05

-14.68

-21.68

-13.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

19.38

18.91

16.75

27.2

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.64

-3.4

-2.52

Tax paid

-4.09

-0.66

-9.45

-6.57

Working capital

43.16

-31.7

24.63

-64.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.79

-12.13

4.19

12.37

Op profit growth

13.13

82.83

-35.68

357.81

EBIT growth

-12.45

30.51

-32.7

434.55

Net profit growth

2.11

105.06

-64.6

112.86

No Record Found

PG Foils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PG Foils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pankaj Raj Shah

Whole-time Director

Sahil P Shah

Non Executive Director

Sakshi S Shah

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Ambalal Porwal

Independent Director

Amit Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhawana Songara

Independent Director

Sunil Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PG Foils Ltd

Summary

PG Foils Ltd (PGFL) was incorporated in Nov.79. The Company was promoted in the joint sector by the Prem Group of Industries and Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing plant. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Aluminium Foil in the various form. It manufactures foils of various qualities and thicknesses from its Pipalia facility in Rajasthan. The company with the third largest aluminium foil rolling capacity in India, and whose product are used in various industries ranging from pharmaceutical, food & beverages, communications, air conditioning and health products etc.Aluminium foils find a wide range of applications in packaging products like tea, coffee, chocolates, confectionery, medical tablets, tobacco, etc. PG Foils exports its products to Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal. In the domestic market, the companys customers include all the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry such as Hoechst (India), Glaxo, Pfizer, the Cadila group, Nicholas Piramal, Panjon, the Torrent group, etc. Besides, the company caters to the Sivakasi market which consumes 30-40 tpa of paper laminated foil for packing fireworks. It also supplies casserole foil to the Indian Railways and pharma foils to IDPL under an annual contract.PGFL setup an aluminium foil manufacturing plant with an installed Rolling capacity of 5000 MT per annum by importing a second hand plant from ALCOA (GB) Ltd., London costing Rs. 11 Cr. (approx). PG Foils,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PG Foils Ltd share price today?

The PG Foils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹267 today.

What is the Market Cap of PG Foils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PG Foils Ltd is ₹314.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PG Foils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PG Foils Ltd is 10.62 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PG Foils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PG Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PG Foils Ltd is ₹160.3 and ₹271 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PG Foils Ltd?

PG Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.38%, 3 Years at -12.32%, 1 Year at 45.70%, 6 Month at 34.93%, 3 Month at 20.27% and 1 Month at 36.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PG Foils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PG Foils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.02 %

