SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹266
Prev. Close₹264.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹224.97
Day's High₹273.7
Day's Low₹244.8
52 Week's High₹271
52 Week's Low₹160.3
Book Value₹282.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)314.93
P/E10.62
EPS24.91
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.67
16.22
23.08
8.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
301.59
267.55
234.35
171.37
Net Worth
314.26
283.77
257.43
179.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
251.64
217.31
247.32
237.35
yoy growth (%)
15.79
-12.13
4.19
12.37
Raw materials
-206.86
-176.28
-192.21
-191.15
As % of sales
82.2
81.11
77.71
80.53
Employee costs
-15.05
-14.68
-21.68
-13.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
19.38
18.91
16.75
27.2
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.64
-3.4
-2.52
Tax paid
-4.09
-0.66
-9.45
-6.57
Working capital
43.16
-31.7
24.63
-64.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.79
-12.13
4.19
12.37
Op profit growth
13.13
82.83
-35.68
357.81
EBIT growth
-12.45
30.51
-32.7
434.55
Net profit growth
2.11
105.06
-64.6
112.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Raj Shah
Whole-time Director
Sahil P Shah
Non Executive Director
Sakshi S Shah
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Ambalal Porwal
Independent Director
Amit Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhawana Songara
Independent Director
Sunil Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PG Foils Ltd
Summary
PG Foils Ltd (PGFL) was incorporated in Nov.79. The Company was promoted in the joint sector by the Prem Group of Industries and Rajasthan Industrial and Investment Corporation to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing plant. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Aluminium Foil in the various form. It manufactures foils of various qualities and thicknesses from its Pipalia facility in Rajasthan. The company with the third largest aluminium foil rolling capacity in India, and whose product are used in various industries ranging from pharmaceutical, food & beverages, communications, air conditioning and health products etc.Aluminium foils find a wide range of applications in packaging products like tea, coffee, chocolates, confectionery, medical tablets, tobacco, etc. PG Foils exports its products to Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal. In the domestic market, the companys customers include all the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry such as Hoechst (India), Glaxo, Pfizer, the Cadila group, Nicholas Piramal, Panjon, the Torrent group, etc. Besides, the company caters to the Sivakasi market which consumes 30-40 tpa of paper laminated foil for packing fireworks. It also supplies casserole foil to the Indian Railways and pharma foils to IDPL under an annual contract.PGFL setup an aluminium foil manufacturing plant with an installed Rolling capacity of 5000 MT per annum by importing a second hand plant from ALCOA (GB) Ltd., London costing Rs. 11 Cr. (approx). PG Foils,
Read More
The PG Foils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹267 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PG Foils Ltd is ₹314.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PG Foils Ltd is 10.62 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PG Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PG Foils Ltd is ₹160.3 and ₹271 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PG Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.38%, 3 Years at -12.32%, 1 Year at 45.70%, 6 Month at 34.93%, 3 Month at 20.27% and 1 Month at 36.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.