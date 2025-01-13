PG Foils Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.67
16.22
23.08
8.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
301.59
267.55
234.35
171.37
Net Worth
314.26
283.77
257.43
179.49
Minority Interest
Debt
69.67
128.46
260.66
175.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.36
6.95
4.84
3.47
Total Liabilities
392.29
419.18
522.93
358.39
Fixed Assets
52.06
51.96
33.42
36.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
151.01
156.31
233.73
194.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.2
1.18
0.02
0.22
Networking Capital
185.53
195.38
253.46
125.26
Inventories
81.98
104.4
71.71
56.28
Inventory Days
81.63
Sundry Debtors
75.66
47.48
46.92
54.29
Debtor Days
78.74
Other Current Assets
49.79
69.75
159.01
39.62
Sundry Creditors
-8.15
-11.59
-9.41
-8.77
Creditor Days
12.72
Other Current Liabilities
-13.75
-14.66
-14.77
-16.16
Cash
2.5
14.34
2.3
2.2
Total Assets
392.3
419.17
522.93
358.38
