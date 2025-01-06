PG Foils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
19.38
18.91
16.75
27.2
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.64
-3.4
-2.52
Tax paid
-4.09
-0.66
-9.45
-6.57
Working capital
43.16
-31.7
24.63
-64.23
Other operating items
Operating
53.8
-18.09
28.52
-46.13
Capital expenditure
1.43
7.84
6.83
7.44
Free cash flow
55.23
-10.25
35.35
-38.69
Equity raised
312.15
266
237.35
196.81
Investing
24.18
63.31
-2.42
34.41
Financing
49.13
38.98
21.85
133.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0.97
0.81
Net in cash
440.7
358.03
293.09
327.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.