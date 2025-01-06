iifl-logo-icon 1
PG Foils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

262
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

PG Foils FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

19.38

18.91

16.75

27.2

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.64

-3.4

-2.52

Tax paid

-4.09

-0.66

-9.45

-6.57

Working capital

43.16

-31.7

24.63

-64.23

Other operating items

Operating

53.8

-18.09

28.52

-46.13

Capital expenditure

1.43

7.84

6.83

7.44

Free cash flow

55.23

-10.25

35.35

-38.69

Equity raised

312.15

266

237.35

196.81

Investing

24.18

63.31

-2.42

34.41

Financing

49.13

38.98

21.85

133.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0.97

0.81

Net in cash

440.7

358.03

293.09

327.04

