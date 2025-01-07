iifl-logo-icon 1
PG Foils Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

271.05
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

251.64

217.31

247.32

237.35

yoy growth (%)

15.79

-12.13

4.19

12.37

Raw materials

-206.86

-176.28

-192.21

-191.15

As % of sales

82.2

81.11

77.71

80.53

Employee costs

-15.05

-14.68

-21.68

-13.96

As % of sales

5.98

6.75

8.76

5.88

Other costs

-14.54

-12.92

-26.08

-20.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.78

5.94

10.54

8.77

Operating profit

15.18

13.42

7.34

11.41

OPM

6.03

6.17

2.96

4.8

Depreciation

-4.63

-4.64

-3.4

-2.52

Interest expense

-4.57

-8.44

-4.2

-3.94

Other income

13.4

18.58

17.02

22.26

Profit before tax

19.38

18.91

16.75

27.2

Taxes

-4.09

-0.66

-9.45

-6.57

Tax rate

-21.13

-3.51

-56.43

-24.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.28

18.25

7.29

20.62

Exceptional items

0

-3.28

0

0

Net profit

15.28

14.96

7.29

20.62

yoy growth (%)

2.11

105.06

-64.6

112.86

NPM

6.07

6.88

2.95

8.68

