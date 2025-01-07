Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
251.64
217.31
247.32
237.35
yoy growth (%)
15.79
-12.13
4.19
12.37
Raw materials
-206.86
-176.28
-192.21
-191.15
As % of sales
82.2
81.11
77.71
80.53
Employee costs
-15.05
-14.68
-21.68
-13.96
As % of sales
5.98
6.75
8.76
5.88
Other costs
-14.54
-12.92
-26.08
-20.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.78
5.94
10.54
8.77
Operating profit
15.18
13.42
7.34
11.41
OPM
6.03
6.17
2.96
4.8
Depreciation
-4.63
-4.64
-3.4
-2.52
Interest expense
-4.57
-8.44
-4.2
-3.94
Other income
13.4
18.58
17.02
22.26
Profit before tax
19.38
18.91
16.75
27.2
Taxes
-4.09
-0.66
-9.45
-6.57
Tax rate
-21.13
-3.51
-56.43
-24.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.28
18.25
7.29
20.62
Exceptional items
0
-3.28
0
0
Net profit
15.28
14.96
7.29
20.62
yoy growth (%)
2.11
105.06
-64.6
112.86
NPM
6.07
6.88
2.95
8.68
