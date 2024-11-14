iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Recommend the appointment of M/s Gupta Akash & Associates Chartered Accountants Jaipur (FRN. 013783C) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kataria (DIN: 00092681) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. The Draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To Finalize the Date Time and Mode for convening 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board of Directors of the Company inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Recommend the appointment of M/s Gupta Akash & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Jaipur (FRN. 013783C) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kataria (DIN: 00092681) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. The Draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To Finalize the Date, Time and Mode for convening 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited(Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28 May, 2024 to inter alia consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Board Meeting Outcome to inter alia consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

