|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Recommend the appointment of M/s Gupta Akash & Associates Chartered Accountants Jaipur (FRN. 013783C) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kataria (DIN: 00092681) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. The Draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To Finalize the Date Time and Mode for convening 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Board of Directors of the Company inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Recommend the appointment of M/s Gupta Akash & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Jaipur (FRN. 013783C) as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kataria (DIN: 00092681) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. The Draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To Finalize the Date, Time and Mode for convening 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30 June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited(Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28 May, 2024 to inter alia consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Board Meeting Outcome to inter alia consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
