|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Appointment of M/s Gupta Akash and Associates (FRN. 013783C) as an Statutory Auditor of the company subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Notice of 45th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 of P G Foils Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Chairman Speech at 45th Annual General Meeting of P G Foils Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report of 45th Annual General Meeting of P G Foils Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
