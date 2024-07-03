iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PH Trading Ltd Company Summary

17.72
(1.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

PH Trading Ltd Summary

PH Trading Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Larsen Services & Trading Limited in 1982, which later on was changed to PH Trading Limited in November, 2003. The Company has been engaged in Trading Business of industrial chemicals like Phenol & Formaldehyde. Presently, the Company is dealing in Caustic Potash, Caustic Soda (Flakes & Lye); Chlorine, DMA, Formic Acid, Hexamine, Melamine, MMA; Phenol; Soda Ash; Sodium Bi Carbonate, T G Urea, Hydrogen Peroxide, etc. In addition, the Company represent number of flagship domestic manufacturers such as M/s. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Cochin; M/s. Nirma Limited, Gujarat; M/s. Orient Paper Mills, Amlai, Madhya Pradesh and M/s. The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh.The Companys Trading Unit K Kumar & Co. Unit was demerged with its subsidiary Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd. as a going concern passed by the NCLT, Kolkata Bench in 2017 and Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd was made wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. In 2019-20, the Company disinvested in the wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Dhyaneshwar Traders Private Limited w.e.f 13th October 2020.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.