PH Trading Ltd Summary

PH Trading Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Larsen Services & Trading Limited in 1982, which later on was changed to PH Trading Limited in November, 2003. The Company has been engaged in Trading Business of industrial chemicals like Phenol & Formaldehyde. Presently, the Company is dealing in Caustic Potash, Caustic Soda (Flakes & Lye); Chlorine, DMA, Formic Acid, Hexamine, Melamine, MMA; Phenol; Soda Ash; Sodium Bi Carbonate, T G Urea, Hydrogen Peroxide, etc. In addition, the Company represent number of flagship domestic manufacturers such as M/s. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Cochin; M/s. Nirma Limited, Gujarat; M/s. Orient Paper Mills, Amlai, Madhya Pradesh and M/s. The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh.The Companys Trading Unit K Kumar & Co. Unit was demerged with its subsidiary Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd. as a going concern passed by the NCLT, Kolkata Bench in 2017 and Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd was made wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. In 2019-20, the Company disinvested in the wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Dhyaneshwar Traders Private Limited w.e.f 13th October 2020.