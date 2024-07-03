SectorTrading
Open₹16.07
Prev. Close₹15.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16.07
Day's Low₹16.07
52 Week's High₹15.76
52 Week's Low₹1.78
Book Value₹50.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.77
P/E3.37
EPS4.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
1.74
2.12
1.98
Net Worth
2.38
2.22
2.6
2.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.07
3.56
35.68
98.08
yoy growth (%)
-41.81
-90
-63.61
38.35
Raw materials
-1.93
-3.59
-33.74
-95.15
As % of sales
93.06
100.78
94.54
97.01
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
0.02
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0
-9.96
2.53
-10.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.81
-90
-63.61
38.35
Op profit growth
-33.87
-124.64
-25.45
-43.21
EBIT growth
-68.5
-115.89
-11.28
-37.37
Net profit growth
-70.15
-11,040.54
-101.3
-163.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
5.94
55.87
32.56
38.16
35.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.94
55.87
32.56
38.16
35.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.45
0.12
0.64
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Krishnakumar
Non Executive Director
Rammohan Bandlamudi
Non Executive Director
Chandrakanth Chereddi
Independent Director
Murali Krishna Lanka
Executive Director
Sudhakar Vanama
Independent Director
Srisailapu Surya Varnika
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
PH Trading Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Larsen Services & Trading Limited in 1982, which later on was changed to PH Trading Limited in November, 2003. The Company has been engaged in Trading Business of industrial chemicals like Phenol & Formaldehyde. Presently, the Company is dealing in Caustic Potash, Caustic Soda (Flakes & Lye); Chlorine, DMA, Formic Acid, Hexamine, Melamine, MMA; Phenol; Soda Ash; Sodium Bi Carbonate, T G Urea, Hydrogen Peroxide, etc. In addition, the Company represent number of flagship domestic manufacturers such as M/s. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Cochin; M/s. Nirma Limited, Gujarat; M/s. Orient Paper Mills, Amlai, Madhya Pradesh and M/s. The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh.The Companys Trading Unit K Kumar & Co. Unit was demerged with its subsidiary Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd. as a going concern passed by the NCLT, Kolkata Bench in 2017 and Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd was made wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. In 2019-20, the Company disinvested in the wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Dhyaneshwar Traders Private Limited w.e.f 13th October 2020.
