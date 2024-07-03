iifl-logo-icon 1
PH Trading Ltd Share Price

16.07
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.07
  • Day's High16.07
  • 52 Wk High15.76
  • Prev. Close15.76
  • Day's Low16.07
  • 52 Wk Low 1.78
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E3.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.81
  • EPS4.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

PH Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

16.07

Prev. Close

15.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

16.07

Day's Low

16.07

52 Week's High

15.76

52 Week's Low

1.78

Book Value

50.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.77

P/E

3.37

EPS

4.67

Divi. Yield

0

PH Trading Ltd Corporate Action

11 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

PH Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PH Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.68%

Non-Promoter- 27.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PH Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

1.74

2.12

1.98

Net Worth

2.38

2.22

2.6

2.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.07

3.56

35.68

98.08

yoy growth (%)

-41.81

-90

-63.61

38.35

Raw materials

-1.93

-3.59

-33.74

-95.15

As % of sales

93.06

100.78

94.54

97.01

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

0.02

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0

-9.96

2.53

-10.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.81

-90

-63.61

38.35

Op profit growth

-33.87

-124.64

-25.45

-43.21

EBIT growth

-68.5

-115.89

-11.28

-37.37

Net profit growth

-70.15

-11,040.54

-101.3

-163.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

5.94

55.87

32.56

38.16

35.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.94

55.87

32.56

38.16

35.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.45

0.12

0.64

0.42

PH Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PH Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Krishnakumar

Non Executive Director

Rammohan Bandlamudi

Non Executive Director

Chandrakanth Chereddi

Independent Director

Murali Krishna Lanka

Executive Director

Sudhakar Vanama

Independent Director

Srisailapu Surya Varnika

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PH Trading Ltd

Summary

PH Trading Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Larsen Services & Trading Limited in 1982, which later on was changed to PH Trading Limited in November, 2003. The Company has been engaged in Trading Business of industrial chemicals like Phenol & Formaldehyde. Presently, the Company is dealing in Caustic Potash, Caustic Soda (Flakes & Lye); Chlorine, DMA, Formic Acid, Hexamine, Melamine, MMA; Phenol; Soda Ash; Sodium Bi Carbonate, T G Urea, Hydrogen Peroxide, etc. In addition, the Company represent number of flagship domestic manufacturers such as M/s. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. Cochin; M/s. Nirma Limited, Gujarat; M/s. Orient Paper Mills, Amlai, Madhya Pradesh and M/s. The Andhra Sugars Ltd. Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh.The Companys Trading Unit K Kumar & Co. Unit was demerged with its subsidiary Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd. as a going concern passed by the NCLT, Kolkata Bench in 2017 and Dhyaneshwar Traders Pvt Ltd was made wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2017-18. In 2019-20, the Company disinvested in the wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Dhyaneshwar Traders Private Limited w.e.f 13th October 2020.
Company FAQs

What is the PH Trading Ltd share price today?

The PH Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of PH Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PH Trading Ltd is ₹0.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PH Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PH Trading Ltd is 3.37 and 0.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PH Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PH Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PH Trading Ltd is ₹1.78 and ₹15.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PH Trading Ltd?

PH Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.11%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 785.39%, 6 Month at 636.45%, 3 Month at 204.84% and 1 Month at 44.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PH Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PH Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.32 %

