|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.37
56.53
Op profit growth
-98.65
-958.97
EBIT growth
-99.47
-620.87
Net profit growth
-91.48
2,32,104.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.43
-11.34
2.06
EBIT margin
-0.52
-10.57
3.17
Net profit margin
-9.9
-12.36
0
RoCE
-0.78
-65.03
RoNW
14.55
204.31
RoA
-3.73
-18.98
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-12.25
-143.88
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.45
-144.2
-0.46
Book value per share
51.25
-93.33
58.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.15
1.14
-117.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
161.66
63.79
Inventory days
0.61
0.03
Creditor days
-23.63
-8.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.05
6.42
-1.01
Net debt / equity
0
-2.19
3.54
Net debt / op. profit
0.11
-1.55
13.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.04
-98.29
-94.54
Employee costs
-0.9
-0.08
-0.13
Other costs
-4.47
-12.97
-3.25
