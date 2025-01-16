iifl-logo-icon 1
PH Trading Ltd Key Ratios

18.79
(1.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.37

56.53

Op profit growth

-98.65

-958.97

EBIT growth

-99.47

-620.87

Net profit growth

-91.48

2,32,104.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.43

-11.34

2.06

EBIT margin

-0.52

-10.57

3.17

Net profit margin

-9.9

-12.36

0

RoCE

-0.78

-65.03

RoNW

14.55

204.31

RoA

-3.73

-18.98

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-12.25

-143.88

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.45

-144.2

-0.46

Book value per share

51.25

-93.33

58.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.15

1.14

-117.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

161.66

63.79

Inventory days

0.61

0.03

Creditor days

-23.63

-8.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.05

6.42

-1.01

Net debt / equity

0

-2.19

3.54

Net debt / op. profit

0.11

-1.55

13.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.04

-98.29

-94.54

Employee costs

-0.9

-0.08

-0.13

Other costs

-4.47

-12.97

-3.25

