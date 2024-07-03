PH Trading Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
2.24
3.7
13.96
41.91
8.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.24
3.7
13.96
41.91
8.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.03
0.44
0.01
-0.05
Total Income
2.27
3.73
14.39
41.92
8.63
Total Expenditure
2.31
3.71
21.18
41.03
8.67
PBIDT
-0.04
0.02
-6.78
0.89
-0.04
Interest
0
0.54
0.55
0.37
0.53
PBDT
-0.04
-0.52
-7.33
0.52
-0.57
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
-0.09
0.16
-0.24
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
-0.53
-7.25
0.35
-0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
-0.53
-7.25
0.35
-0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
-0.53
-7.25
0.35
-0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-11.01
0
7.21
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.78
0.54
-48.56
2.12
-0.46
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2.67
-14.32
-51.93
0.83
-3.91

