PH Trading Ltd Half Yearly Results

16.71
(1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

2.24

3.7

13.96

41.91

8.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.24

3.7

13.96

41.91

8.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.03

0.44

0.01

-0.05

Total Income

2.27

3.73

14.39

41.92

8.63

Total Expenditure

2.31

3.71

21.18

41.03

8.67

PBIDT

-0.04

0.02

-6.78

0.89

-0.04

Interest

0

0.54

0.55

0.37

0.53

PBDT

-0.04

-0.52

-7.33

0.52

-0.57

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

-0.09

0.16

-0.24

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

-0.53

-7.25

0.35

-0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.06

-0.53

-7.25

0.35

-0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.06

-0.53

-7.25

0.35

-0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-11.01

0

7.21

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.78

0.54

-48.56

2.12

-0.46

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2.67

-14.32

-51.93

0.83

-3.91

