PH Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

17.38
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

1.74

2.12

1.98

Net Worth

2.38

2.22

2.6

2.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.38

2.22

2.6

2.46

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

2.37

2.21

2.58

2.44

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

1.75

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.01

Debtor Days

1.75

Other Current Assets

2.97

2.21

2.85

2.84

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

1.75

Other Current Liabilities

-0.61

0

-0.27

-0.41

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

2.38

2.22

2.6

2.46

