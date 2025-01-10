PH Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
1.74
2.12
1.98
Net Worth
2.38
2.22
2.6
2.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.38
2.22
2.6
2.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
2.37
2.21
2.58
2.44
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
1.75
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
1.75
Other Current Assets
2.97
2.21
2.85
2.84
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
1.75
Other Current Liabilities
-0.61
0
-0.27
-0.41
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.38
2.22
2.6
2.46
