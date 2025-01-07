iifl-logo-icon 1
PH Trading Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.39
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.07

3.56

35.68

98.08

yoy growth (%)

-41.81

-90

-63.61

38.35

Raw materials

-1.93

-3.59

-33.74

-95.15

As % of sales

93.06

100.78

94.54

97.01

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales

2.6

1.31

0.12

0.07

Other costs

-0.21

-0.1

-1.16

-1.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.16

3.02

3.25

1.89

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.18

0.74

0.99

OPM

-5.83

-5.13

2.08

1.01

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-1.11

-1.4

Other income

0.06

0

0.41

0.3

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

0.02

-0.12

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-1.72

-0.52

-91.84

8.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.19

0

-0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-0.19

0

-0.13

yoy growth (%)

-70.15

-11,040.54

-101.3

-163.91

NPM

-2.74

-5.35

0

-0.13

