|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.07
3.56
35.68
98.08
yoy growth (%)
-41.81
-90
-63.61
38.35
Raw materials
-1.93
-3.59
-33.74
-95.15
As % of sales
93.06
100.78
94.54
97.01
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
As % of sales
2.6
1.31
0.12
0.07
Other costs
-0.21
-0.1
-1.16
-1.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.16
3.02
3.25
1.89
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.18
0.74
0.99
OPM
-5.83
-5.13
2.08
1.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-1.11
-1.4
Other income
0.06
0
0.41
0.3
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
0.02
-0.12
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-1.72
-0.52
-91.84
8.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.19
0
-0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-0.19
0
-0.13
yoy growth (%)
-70.15
-11,040.54
-101.3
-163.91
NPM
-2.74
-5.35
0
-0.13
