iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PH Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.07
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PH Trading Ltd

PH Trading FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

0.02

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0

-9.96

2.53

-10.38

Other operating items

Operating

-0.05

-10.15

2.51

-10.53

Capital expenditure

0

-0.68

-0.05

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.05

-10.83

2.45

-10.52

Equity raised

4.28

4.75

4.62

4.9

Investing

-0.27

0.26

0.01

0

Financing

0

8.24

15.28

19.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.96

2.42

22.37

13.49

PH Trading : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PH Trading Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.