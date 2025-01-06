PH Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
0.02
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0
-9.96
2.53
-10.38
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
-10.15
2.51
-10.53
Capital expenditure
0
-0.68
-0.05
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.05
-10.83
2.45
-10.52
Equity raised
4.28
4.75
4.62
4.9
Investing
-0.27
0.26
0.01
0
Financing
0
8.24
15.28
19.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.96
2.42
22.37
13.49
