Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 30 Dec 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Increase of Remuneration to Directors, Related Party Transactions and Acquisitions and Notice of EGM and fixing EGM Outcome of board meeting held today on Friday 03rd January 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025) Board duly considered and approved: 1. Increasing of Remuneration to Mr. Naveen Kumar Vanama Managing Director and Mr. Sudhakar Vanama Executive Director of the Company. 2. Acquisition of LLPs, Companies, Partnership Firm related to Promoters. (Details are mentioned in Annexures 1 to 8). 3. Approval for Material Related Party Transactions to be entered into by the Company. 4. Convene the 3rd Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Thursday, the 30th day of January 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conference/ OAVM for seeking their approval for the abovementioned items. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 9216298 Convertible Warrants at an issue price of Rs.55 per warrant to Promoters and Non Promoters on preferential basis. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Allotment of Convertible warrants to the promoters and non-promoters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Name Change and calling for the EGM of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the aggregate funds to be raised through issue of Convertible Warrants (convertible into equity shares) by way of preferential issue Appointment of Statutory and Internal Auditors and for Issue of Warrants to Promoters and Non Promoters group (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q2 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of board meeting held on 09th November 2024 for approval of Q2 Results for quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report and annexures for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. To decide on the date time and venue of Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 5th 2024 Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting to be held on 5th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Appointment of M/s Hemang Satra & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q1 RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 07.08.2024 for approving unaudited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Results and Audit report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Appointment of Ms. Vimala Pudigala as Chief Financial Officer of the Company wef 30.05.2024 Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome of the board meeting held on 30.05.2024 for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

PH TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inductions and Resignations of Directors and Appointment of KMP Change in Management and Reconstitution of Committees Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 06.03.2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Mr. Naveen Kumar Vanama in the board meeting held on 06.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Disclosure Reg 30 Disclosure Appointment of CFO Change in Management of the Company w.e.f 06.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Dear Sir/ Maam Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform you that basis the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. 26th February, 2024, has approved the appointment of B Kiran Kumar (Membership No. A67921) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from today i.e. 26th February, 2024. B Kiran Kumar shall also be the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company within the meaning of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. You are requested to take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 26th February, 2024 has approved the appointment of B Kiran Kumar (Membership No. A67921) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Please find enclosed details of his appointment as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) and its circular.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 17 Jan 2024