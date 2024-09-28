|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 5th 2024 Outcome, Proceedings, Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28.09.2024. Approval for amendments in MOA and AOA in the AGM of the Company held on 28.09.2024 -Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
