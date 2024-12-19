iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Dec 202410 Jan 2025
Convene 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Friday, the 10th day of January 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conference/ OAVM. Notice for 2nd EGM of PH Trading Limited to be held on 10th January 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today on Friday 10th January 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
EGM15 Nov 202412 Dec 2024
Appointment of Statutory and Internal Auditors and for Issue of Warrants to Promoters and Non Promoters group Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of PH Trading Limited to be held on 12th December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024) 2nd Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 12th December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Proceedings and Voting Results of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today on 12.12.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)

