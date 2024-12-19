|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Dec 2024
|10 Jan 2025
|Convene 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Friday, the 10th day of January 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conference/ OAVM. Notice for 2nd EGM of PH Trading Limited to be held on 10th January 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today on Friday 10th January 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
|EGM
|15 Nov 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Statutory and Internal Auditors and for Issue of Warrants to Promoters and Non Promoters group Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of PH Trading Limited to be held on 12th December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024) 2nd Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 12th December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Proceedings and Voting Results of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today on 12.12.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.