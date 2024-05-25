To

The Members of

M/s. PHAARMASIA LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of the Financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of PHAARMASIA LIMITED (“the Company”),

which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity and for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“IND AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Loss, total comprehensive income/loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

“We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.”

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, for example, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information as stated above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with Governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure-B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income/loss, The Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of the section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Sathuluri & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 006383S

Sd/-

(S.S. Prakash)

Partner

Membership No.202710 UDIN:

Place: Hyderabad Date: 25-05-2024

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PHAARMASIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external

purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at

31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

For Sathuluri & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 006383S

Sd/-

(S.S. Prakash)

Partner

Membership No.: 202710 UDIN: 24202710BKELYM7014

Place: Hyderabad Date: 25-05-2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the PHAARMASIA LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

1.1 In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of Fixed Assets.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Fixed Assets of the company have been physically verified by the management according to the phased programme, which is designed to cover all the Fixed Assets, at reasonable intervals and the said programme is considered reasonable, and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. The Company has taken 1233.14 Square Meters of land on lease for its unit II from Divya Lakshmi Engineering for a period of 80 Years

2.1 In respect of its Inventories:

a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) The company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained to us, there were no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

3.1 The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured during the period. Thus, paragraphs 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

4.1 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, made investments or provided securities to companies and other parties listed under section185 and 186 of the Act.

1.1 The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under.

1.1 The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

7.1 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

72 According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or Goods and Services Tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited by the company on account of dispute.

8.1 According to the information, the company doesnt have any undisclosed or Un-recorded income during the year.

9.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions and banks.

10.1 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and the term loans have been used by the Company during the year for the purpose for which they were raised.

11.1 To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

12.1 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13.1 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14.1 In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15.1 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

16.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

17.1 The company has incurred the cash loss in the current financial year to the tune of Rs.20.21 Lakhs

18.1 During the year, there was no resignation of the statutory auditors

19.1 There is no material uncertainty on the date of Audit Report, hence this clause is not applicable.

20.1 The provisions of CSR is not applicable to the company, hence this clause is not applicable.

• During the period under review, the company has delayed in the complying with the regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

I further report that

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, NonExecutive Directors and Independent Directors. There was no changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All the decisions are carried out unanimously and are captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

Sd /-

N. V. S. S. Suryanarayana Rao Company Secretary in Practice Membership Number: 5868 Certificate of Practice Number: 2886 Peer review Certificate No. 1506/2021 UDIN: A005868F001051770

Place: Hyderabad Date : 27th August 2024

Note: This report is to be read with my letter of even date which is annexed as ‘Annexure-A and forms an integral part of this report.

Annexure-A

To

The Members,

PHAARMASIA LIMITED

16, Phase-III, IDA, Jeedimetla,

Hyderabad - 500 055,

Telangana India.

My report of even date is to be read with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. My responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on my audit.

2. I have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on test-check basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. I believe that the process and practices, I followed provide a reasonable basis for my opinion

3. I have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and books of accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, I have obtained Management Representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events, etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. My examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test-check basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Sd/-

N. V. S. S. Suryanarayana Rao Company Secretary in Practice Membership Number: 5868 Certificate of Practice Number: 2886 Peer review Certificate No. 1506/2021 UDIN: A005868F001051770

Place: Hyderabad Date: 27th August 2024