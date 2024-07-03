SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹47.1
Prev. Close₹47.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹47.1
Day's Low₹44.83
52 Week's High₹64.75
52 Week's Low₹27.01
Book Value₹8.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.83
6.83
6.83
6.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
3.98
5.23
6.83
Net Worth
10.3
10.81
12.06
13.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.89
24.45
20.17
14.35
yoy growth (%)
-18.64
21.18
40.52
-33.54
Raw materials
-14.57
-17.79
-10.85
-6.73
As % of sales
73.27
72.76
53.78
46.88
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.58
-1.81
-1.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.96
0.67
0.26
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.39
-0.46
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.42
-0.1
-0.1
Working capital
0.19
2.02
0.06
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.64
21.18
40.52
-33.54
Op profit growth
-107.56
24.37
397.72
-39.1
EBIT growth
-50.83
38.23
162.62
7.53
Net profit growth
-42.2
-5.76
252.55
289.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Vinay Ramakant Sapte
Non Executive Director
Maneesh R Sapte
Whole-time Director
Y N Bhaskara Rao
Non Executive Director
Rashmi V Sapte
Independent Director
PRAVIN M. HEGDE
Independent Director
Ajit G Jamkhandikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvashi Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Phaarmasia Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1981, Phaarmasia Limited (unit-I) is the part of the Maneesh Pharmaceutical Limited, with its headquarters and marketing office in Mumbai. M/s Phaarmasia Limited Unit-II was established in 1993-94. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Oral contraceptive tablets with various therapeutic dosage combinations along with iron tablets for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and for Exports. The plant is situated in a hygienic environment; free from dust, smoke, chemical & biological emission. Phaarmasia Ltd. Is an independent State-of-the-art-manufacturing unit having manufacturing facility of international standards with manufacturing capacity of more than 30 million units per annum. During the year 2000, the company became a Sick Industrial Company under SICA and therefore the same was referred to the BIFR.During past a few decades, Phaarmasia mastered and manufactured wide range of Pharmaceutical Formulations at a WHO-GMPcertified and ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility.
Read More
The Phaarmasia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phaarmasia Ltd is ₹30.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phaarmasia Ltd is 0 and 5.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phaarmasia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phaarmasia Ltd is ₹27.01 and ₹64.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Phaarmasia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.38%, 3 Years at 10.93%, 1 Year at 23.95%, 6 Month at -12.27%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at -0.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.