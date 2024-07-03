iifl-logo-icon 1
Phaarmasia Ltd Share Price

44.83
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open47.1
  • Day's High47.1
  • 52 Wk High64.75
  • Prev. Close47.1
  • Day's Low44.83
  • 52 Wk Low 27.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Phaarmasia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

47.1

Prev. Close

47.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

47.1

Day's Low

44.83

52 Week's High

64.75

52 Week's Low

27.01

Book Value

8.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Phaarmasia Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Phaarmasia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Phaarmasia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Phaarmasia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.83

6.83

6.83

6.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.47

3.98

5.23

6.83

Net Worth

10.3

10.81

12.06

13.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.89

24.45

20.17

14.35

yoy growth (%)

-18.64

21.18

40.52

-33.54

Raw materials

-14.57

-17.79

-10.85

-6.73

As % of sales

73.27

72.76

53.78

46.88

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.58

-1.81

-1.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.96

0.67

0.26

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.39

-0.46

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.42

-0.1

-0.1

Working capital

0.19

2.02

0.06

0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.64

21.18

40.52

-33.54

Op profit growth

-107.56

24.37

397.72

-39.1

EBIT growth

-50.83

38.23

162.62

7.53

Net profit growth

-42.2

-5.76

252.55

289.14

No Record Found

Phaarmasia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Phaarmasia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vinay Ramakant Sapte

Non Executive Director

Maneesh R Sapte

Whole-time Director

Y N Bhaskara Rao

Non Executive Director

Rashmi V Sapte

Independent Director

PRAVIN M. HEGDE

Independent Director

Ajit G Jamkhandikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvashi Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phaarmasia Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1981, Phaarmasia Limited (unit-I) is the part of the Maneesh Pharmaceutical Limited, with its headquarters and marketing office in Mumbai. M/s Phaarmasia Limited Unit-II was established in 1993-94. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Oral contraceptive tablets with various therapeutic dosage combinations along with iron tablets for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and for Exports. The plant is situated in a hygienic environment; free from dust, smoke, chemical & biological emission. Phaarmasia Ltd. Is an independent State-of-the-art-manufacturing unit having manufacturing facility of international standards with manufacturing capacity of more than 30 million units per annum. During the year 2000, the company became a Sick Industrial Company under SICA and therefore the same was referred to the BIFR.During past a few decades, Phaarmasia mastered and manufactured wide range of Pharmaceutical Formulations at a WHO-GMPcertified and ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility.
Company FAQs

What is the Phaarmasia Ltd share price today?

The Phaarmasia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phaarmasia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phaarmasia Ltd is ₹30.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phaarmasia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phaarmasia Ltd is 0 and 5.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phaarmasia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phaarmasia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phaarmasia Ltd is ₹27.01 and ₹64.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phaarmasia Ltd?

Phaarmasia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.38%, 3 Years at 10.93%, 1 Year at 23.95%, 6 Month at -12.27%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at -0.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phaarmasia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phaarmasia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.51 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 26.43 %

