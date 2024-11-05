Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

PHAARMASIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Phaarmasia Ltd. will be held on Tuesday November 05 2024 at 02:30 p.m. through Video Conference or any other audio-visual means (OAVM) inter-alia to transact the following: 1. To approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half yearly ended September 30 2024. 2. To take note of the Limited Review Report submitted by the auditors for the quarter and half yearly ended September 30 2024. 3. To take note of the Declaration and. Certificate of Whole time Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 4. Any other item with the approval of the chairman. we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Phaarmasia Limited was held on Tuesday, November 05, 2024; commenced at 02:30 P.M. and ended at 05:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PHAARMASIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s. Phaarmasia Limited will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 3.00 P.M through Video Conference or any other audio-visual means (OAVM) ) inter-alia to transact the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. 3. To Consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for E-voting at the 43rd Annual General Meeting. 4. To consider review and approve the Draft Directors Report for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024. 5. To consider and convene the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix the date time and venue for the same. 6. To consider and approve the draft Notice for the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Phaarmasia Limited was held on Monday, 12th day of August 2024, at 03:00 PM and concluded at 04:00 PM at 29/33, Ancillary industrial plots, Govandi, Mumbai - 400043 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

PHAARMASIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Phaarmasia Limited will be held on Saturday 25th day of May 2024 at 12.00 P.M at 29/33 Ancillary Industrial Plots Govandi Mumbai Maharashtra India PIN - 400043 inter-alia to discuss the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take note of draft audit report on the financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 5. To consider any other item with the permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Phaarmasia Limited was held on Saturday 25th day of May, 2024 at 12:00 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM. Inter-alia, the Board: 1. Approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the Auditors report on the financial statements of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Approved the appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024