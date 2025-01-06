iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phaarmasia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.83
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phaarmasia Ltd

Phaarmasia FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.96

0.67

0.26

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.39

-0.46

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.42

-0.1

-0.1

Working capital

0.19

2.02

0.06

0.41

Other operating items

Operating

0.16

2.16

0.16

0.13

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

0.9

-20.32

Free cash flow

0.16

2.2

1.06

-20.18

Equity raised

13.09

11.24

9.45

9.7

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.07

-0.14

0.15

0.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.32

13.3

10.67

-10.32

Phaarmasia : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Phaarmasia Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.