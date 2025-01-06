Phaarmasia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.96
0.67
0.26
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.39
-0.46
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.42
-0.1
-0.1
Working capital
0.19
2.02
0.06
0.41
Other operating items
Operating
0.16
2.16
0.16
0.13
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0.9
-20.32
Free cash flow
0.16
2.2
1.06
-20.18
Equity raised
13.09
11.24
9.45
9.7
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.07
-0.14
0.15
0.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.32
13.3
10.67
-10.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.