|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.89
24.45
20.17
14.35
yoy growth (%)
-18.64
21.18
40.52
-33.54
Raw materials
-14.57
-17.79
-10.85
-6.73
As % of sales
73.27
72.76
53.78
46.88
Employee costs
-1.49
-1.58
-1.81
-1.54
As % of sales
7.51
6.46
8.97
10.78
Other costs
-3.88
-4.25
-6.85
-5.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.52
17.41
33.97
41.4
Operating profit
-0.06
0.81
0.65
0.13
OPM
-0.31
3.34
3.26
0.92
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.39
-0.46
-0.44
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
0
Other income
0.89
0.57
0.52
0.58
Profit before tax
0.47
0.96
0.67
0.26
Taxes
-0.16
-0.42
-0.1
-0.1
Tax rate
-34.82
-43.81
-15.67
-38.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
0.53
0.57
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.31
0.53
0.57
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-42.2
-5.76
252.55
289.14
NPM
1.56
2.2
2.83
1.13
