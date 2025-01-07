iifl-logo-icon 1
Phaarmasia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.02
(-1.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.89

24.45

20.17

14.35

yoy growth (%)

-18.64

21.18

40.52

-33.54

Raw materials

-14.57

-17.79

-10.85

-6.73

As % of sales

73.27

72.76

53.78

46.88

Employee costs

-1.49

-1.58

-1.81

-1.54

As % of sales

7.51

6.46

8.97

10.78

Other costs

-3.88

-4.25

-6.85

-5.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.52

17.41

33.97

41.4

Operating profit

-0.06

0.81

0.65

0.13

OPM

-0.31

3.34

3.26

0.92

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.39

-0.46

-0.44

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

0

Other income

0.89

0.57

0.52

0.58

Profit before tax

0.47

0.96

0.67

0.26

Taxes

-0.16

-0.42

-0.1

-0.1

Tax rate

-34.82

-43.81

-15.67

-38.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

0.53

0.57

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.31

0.53

0.57

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-42.2

-5.76

252.55

289.14

NPM

1.56

2.2

2.83

1.13

